Jessica's new novel 'Shine' under controversy over elements that allegedly refer to Girls' Generation

Jessica, who left the group Girls' Generation back in 2014, recently announced the publication of a novel based on her experiences.

When Jessica made the announcement of the publication of her new novel 'Shine,' a few internet users raised suspicions stating, "Are you using this novel to expose Girls' Generation?".



The novel made headlines when it was revealed that it will be published in various languages in 11 countries including Korea, Brazil, and Indonesia. Also, it has already been confirmed that the novel will be produced into a movie.





The novel 'Shine' follows the life of a young girl named Rachel Kim, who dreams of becoming a Kpop star. Rachel enters into DB Entertainment and begins her life as a trainee. This novel unfolds the story of love and conflict as the protagonist meets a top celebrity, Jason Lee.



Recently, this novel also grabbed the attention of many netizens when a reader left a review of the English version of the novel. The review stated:





Also, fans have requested the cover image to be changed for the overseas version of 'Shine' because it included elements related to Girls' Generation. One example is the Thai version of the novel contained images of Girls' Generation's official cheer light stick. In particular, fans reacted negatively stating, "Isn't this light stick the one released after Jessica left Girls' Generation? So it should be unrelated to Jessica."







Also, the Brazilian version of the cover, which Jessica selected herself through a contest involving her fans, included reminiscent images of Girls' Generation's digital single "That Summer" and also images similar to Girls' Generation's second album 'Oh!'. In response, netizens pointed out, "I don't understand why Jessica chose these cover images that make people remember Girls' Generation when already there's no choice but to make connections between the book and Girls' Generation."





Jessica debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 but left the team in 2014. Since then she had continued her career as a singer, actress, businesswoman, and influencer. Now, she had taken a leap into being a writer with the release of the teen novel 'Shine'.

