Jessica to hold a special online event with special guest Krystal for the release of her new book 'Shine'

Strand Book Store is holding an online event to introduce Jessica Jung's new book 'Shine'

Jessica announced the promotion schedule for her new book back in August of this year through her social media account.

Now Strand Book Store has opened up an Eventbrite for a special event coming on the day of the release of Jessica's new book. The event will take place online with Jessica and special guest Krystal, her sister.

Each ticket will include one copy of the book and a single-use login for the event. Also, the first 500 purchasers will receive a Shine bookplate that is signed by Jessica along with a Shine lenticular bookmark.

You can purchase the tickets here.

Meanwhile, 'Shine' is described as a combination of 'Gossip Girl' meets 'Crazy Rich Asians,'. It portrays the life of a Korean-American girl on her path to becoming a K-Pop superstar.

The book will be officially on sale in the US and Canada on September 29 and in Asia on September 30.