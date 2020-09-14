[GIVEAWAY] Autographed G-Dragon, GOT7 and B.A.P Albums!

Happy Monday! It's been a while since we last held an album giveaway, so it's about time again!



We will be giving out one of each of these autographed albums:

G-Dragon: One of a Kind

B.A.P: Blue

GOT7: Identify

To participate, all you need to do is earn entries/points by creating an account and doing all or any of the following:



1. Create an account.

2. Participate on the site, by visiting, reading, voting and commenting on articles.

3. Contribute content by Creating Posts.

All activities on the site will provide you with additional entries into our random raffle drawing, 3 winners will be announced on Friday, 9/25. Prize will be randomly assigned.



Visiting, Reading and Voting = 1 additional entry

Commenting = 2 additional entries

Creating Posts = 10 additional entries

Ex: 10 visits, 10 articles read, 10 votes = 30 entries. 10 comments = 20 entries. 10 posts = 100 entries. No limit in the amount of entries you can accrue.

*Note: To qualify you must be in positive point standing on your account. Negative standing members, will not qualify for this giveaway. Spamming will automatically eliminate you from the raffle. Quality contributions only.

Good luck!