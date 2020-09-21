Oh My Girl's YooA becomes Korean muse for Too Faced cosmetics

Oh My Girl's YooA has nabbed a solo endorsement deal!



On September 21 KST, cosmetic brand Too Faced unveiled YooA's first campaign as their latest muse for the Korean market. In the advertisements, the idol rocked a number of trendy and hip make-up looks, boasting flawless skin and lovely, feminine fashion.



"YooA has a diverse fan base with her cute doll-like appearance and excellent dance skills, and we feel that her various stage charms, ranging from lovely to fascinating and powerful, match the brand image," a representative for the brand stated.



Meanwhile, YooA is currently promoting her first solo album 'Bon Voyage.'

Check out her Too Faced campaign below!