The Boyz to hold their first online concert 'RE:AL' later this month

The Boyz will be holding their first online concert.

On September 3, Cre.ker Entertainment announced that The Boyz will be holding the digital concert titled 'RE:AL' on September 19 at 10 PM KST. The ticketing will open on September 4 KST.

Back in March of 2020, The Boyz had to indefinitely postpone their domestic solo concert due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to make up for the missed opportunity, the boys will be meeting their fans virtually through this online concert.

Cre.ker Entertainment has shared that this concert will be a memorable event for fans around the globe with "high quality stages." In other news, The Boyz also took the crown from Mnet's survival program 'Road To Kingdom' earlier this year.

Tickets will be available through Goo Goo Fun, where the concert will be aired live.

