BTOB's Eunkwang sings 'I'll Be There' for 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' OST

BTOB's Eunkwang is the voice behind "I'll Be There" for the 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' OST.



The music video features Lee Na Eun (played by Kim So Eun) and a complicated love triangle involving Cha Kang Woo (Ji Hyun Woo) and Kang Hyun Jin (Keon Il). "I'll Be There" is about being there waiting for someone when they need you to be.



Watch Eunkwang's "I'll Be There" MV above! Have you been keeping up with 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely'?

