EVERGLOW release tracklist teaser for their second mini-Album '-77.82X-78.29'

EVERGLOW is getting ready for their comeback with their mini-album '-77.82X-78.29' as they release the tracklist teaser.

The girls have been consistently releasing teaser concept photos as they show off their various charisma through different concepts. Now they revealed the tracks to their album on September 12 KST. The mini-album contains four songs with the title track of "LA DI DA".

EVERGLOW will be making their comeback as they release '-77.82X-78.29' on September 21.

Stay tuned for more teasers and concept photos to come before the group releases their album!