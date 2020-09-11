TREASURE drop poster teaser for 'The First Step: Chapter Two' countdown live event

In less than a week, TREASURE will make their first comeback since their debut. The boy group will be releasing a mini-album titled 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.
On September 12 at midnight KST, TREASURE dropped a teaser poster of a countdown live event that will take place on the day they release the album.
The boys are dressed in the same school-uniform outfit radiating a cute, lovely vibe as they make heart signs with their hands.
Their new album will be released on September 18 KST. Stay tuned for more updates to come!
Log in to comment