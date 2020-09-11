TREASURE drop poster teaser for 'The First Step: Chapter Two' countdown live event

In less than a week, TREASURE will make their first comeback since their debut. The boy group will be releasing a mini-album titled 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.

On September 12 at midnight KST, TREASURE dropped a teaser poster of a countdown live event that will take place on the day they release the album.

The boys are dressed in the same school-uniform outfit radiating a cute, lovely vibe as they make heart signs with their hands.

Their new album will be released on September 18 KST. Stay tuned for more updates to come!