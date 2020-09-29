Epik High & Younha to hold a joint online concert, 'Memory Theater: Halloween'

Longtime music partners in crime, Epik High and Younha will be holding a joint online concert this Halloween!

Titled 'Memory Theater: Halloween', Epik High and Younha's joint online concert is the first of a special online event series, the '2020 C:ONTACT Series' produced by Motive Production and Motion Technology. To deliver a special and immersive experience to viewers watching from home, Epik High x Younha's 'Memory Theater: Halloween' will feature high quality motion graphics and VR effects, all centered around the theme of Halloween. The event is meant for fans to celebrate Halloween from home this year, in light of the global COVID19 pandemic.

Check out the teaser film for Epik High x Younha's 'Memory Theater: Halloween' online concert below! Tickets for the event go on sale beginning on October 8 via Interpark, and the concert will be held on October 30 at 9 PM KST!