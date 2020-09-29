4

NCT members Taeyong, Doyoung, Kun, Sungchan, TEN, Renjun, & more featured in R&B hip-hop songs 'Light Bulb' and 'Faded In My Last Song' from 'Resonance Pt.1'

NCT 2020 have revealed the members featured in their upcoming R&B hip-hop songs, "Light Bulb" and "Faded In My Last Song" from their 2nd album 'Resonance Pt.1'!

NCT 2020's large-scale, 23-member comeback with their 2nd full album 'Resonance Pt.1' is coming up this October 12 at 6 PM KST. The album contains a total of 12 brand-new tracks, including an acoustic R&B hip-hop number "Light Bulb" and a moody, minor chord R&B hip-hop track, "Faded In My Last Song". 

First, "Light Bulb" features NCT 2020 members Taeyong, Doyoung, Kun, and Sungchan. "Faded In My Last Song" features Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Lucas, Renjun, Haechan, and Jisung

Stay tuned for even more updates on NCT's 'Resonance Pt.1'! What do you think of the member combinations for today's tracks? 

quark1239511,414 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Yessss keep adding Johnny to songs please and thank you.

xx-jenn-xx5,451 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

can't wait to hear ten and yuta's vocals, as well as Sungchan's! The all look good too Taeyong! 😍

