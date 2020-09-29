Kwanghee, Lee Sang Yup, & Yang Se Chan to work together in new tvN variety 'Three Idiots'

According to media outlet reports on September 30, tvN's comedy variety program 'Three Idiots' will be returning with a new season and a new cast in October!

Previously, the first season of 'Three Idiots' aired back in 2012 with cast members Eun Ji Won, Lee Soo Geun, and Kim Jong Min. The program consists of the three "idiots" carrying out random and spontaneous live missions sent in by viewers.

The returning season of 'Three Idiots' will now be hosted by ZE:A's Kwanghee, actor Lee Sang Yup, and comedian Yang Se Chan! Viewers can look forward to these three "idiots" working together starting on October 23 at 8 PM KST!

