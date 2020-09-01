EBS's character Pengsoo earned approximately 10 billion KRW (~8,434,696 USD) in nine months

It was reported that the popular penguin character, Pengsoo, from the Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) has earned about 10 billion KRW (~8,434,696 USD) in generated sales over the past nine months.

According to the data submitted to the Future Integration Party by EBS, Pengsoo was able to generate a total of 10.13 billion KRW (~8,544,277 USD) in sales from November of last year to July of this year. This includes the 2.83 billion KRW (~ $2.4 million) from advertisement modeling, including sponsorships, 1.42 billion KRW (~$1.2 million) from selling trademarks to other companies, and 5.88 billion KRW (~$4.95 million) from licensed products.

EBS stated that the broadcast company distributed the profits with the Pengsoo actor and project agencies. However, the exact amount and ratio of the distribution were not disclosed to the public as EBS stated it is their "business secret". EBS stated, "All business revenues generated by Pengsoo were paid normally on the basis of the contract. However, it is difficult to disclose the details of the revenue allocations in accordance with the non-disclosure agreement in the contract."

Pertaining to the salary of the actor wearing the Pengsoo doll outfit, EBS also stated, "It is difficult to disclose the amount based on the confidentiality obligation clause in the contract." However, EBS stated that the Pengsoo actor is a freelance performer and not an EBS employee. Therefore, the current actor is being paid on a 'Per-time appearance' payment rather than the EBS regular employee salary.