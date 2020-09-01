[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Flame

2. Believer

3. Ohh Ahh

4. Realize

5. HOT AIR BALLOON

6. Sunrise

7. Breathing

Starship Entertainment has once again fine-tuned their latest 9-piece boy group, CRAVITY, for the anticipated follow-up comeback to their debut. The group returns with Hideout: The New Day We Step Into, a powerful and dynamic EP that aims to develop the rookie's overall image. This release marks the first-ever comeback for the group since their debut stages, so I'm glad to see this 9 member group flexing their strengths on this release.

The title track for Hideout: The New Day We Step Into is "Flame", which I felt was one of my least favorite songs overall. I was surprised to see it chosen as the title, but I can see why. "Flame". The infectious bubble pop sound effect in the song's melody makes the title catchy enough, but the group lacks cohesion that makes the song work. It's ironic that I felt that their lack of synergy was holding them back because I actually really enjoyed the b-sides on this EP. In fact, I'd argue that the b-sides are a better showcase of the group's synergy than the title.

In particular, "Realize" and "HOT AIR BALLOON" were a fresh and catchy sound that I never would have thought to be on this particular album. Based on the way "Flame" and even track 2, "Believer" sounded I thought they were going to go aggressive and loud for the rest of the EP. It seems that Starship is pushing to try and deliver an epic, EDM anthem quality, but come up short.

The EP is rounded out with "Sunrise" a cuter, playful, summery themed track, and "Breathing", the album's ballad. It seems that this album served as a buffet for all the proverbial dishes CRAVITY had to offer us.

MV REVIEW

Starship spared no expense for this particular MV. For "Flame", CRAVITY had lights, sets, costumes, however, besides dramatic shots and choreography didn't have much else to offer. Perhaps it was a conscious decision to omit anything too complex to focus on the members

Overall, the production quality on this video is phenomenal, the look and feel it exudes in conjunction with the artistic direction makes for a visually stunning concept. Though not relevant, I still find myself enjoying it. The members have a lot to prove if they want to compete with the hype machine that is YG'S TREASURE and I’m intrigued to watch this new generation of K-pop groups grow and develop as it's still too early to formulate an opinion on the group based on two comebacks.



SCORE:

MV Relevance…..6

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..7

MV Score: 7.0





Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...6

Album Score: 7.0

Overall: 7.0



