IZ*ONE members sparkle in every shade of pink for their new group + unit 'Twelve' concept photos

IZ*ONE have donned on every shade of pink on the color spectrum for their upcoming 1st full album in Japan, 'Twelve'!

The girls have recently released 8 new group and unit teaser photos ahead of their Japanese comeback, combining maturity, elegance, and cheeriness. The group has also unveiled more information about the upcoming release of 'Twelve', which will be available in 7 unique versions - normal edition type A, normal edition type B, WIZ*ONE board edition, WIZ*ONE unit board edition type A, WIZ*ONE unit board edition type B, WIZ*ONE unit board edition type C, and WIZ*ONE unit board edition type D.

Meanwhile, 'Twelve' contains a total of 10 tracks including IZ*ONE's newest comeback title track "Beware" as well as previous promotion songs like "Buenos Aires", "Vampire", and more! The physical release of IZ*ONE's 1st full Japanese album 'Twelve' is set for this October 21!