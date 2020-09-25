Celebrities who were destined to be actors but actually had dreams of becoming a K-pop idol

Recognized for their outstanding acting skills, many of these actors seem to be destined to become actors. In each work, whether it be movies or dramas, these actors can be completely immersed in their character as they become the character themselves.

This next list of actors actually might have appeared to us as idol group members rather than in movies or dramas. They are known as multi-talented celebrities who can sing and dance very well. For some reason, they had to give up on their dreams of becoming singers but have made their way into our hearts with their gift in acting.

So without further ado, here is the list of celebrities who have changed their career path from becoming an idol singer to becoming actors.

1. Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum enlisted in the army to serve his mandatory military service on the 31st of last month. He dreamt of being a singer as he played piano and sang for his church. It was revealed that he qualified the auditions of the three largest idol agencies at that time - YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and JYP Entertainment. However, he signed with SidusHQ where he was proposed in becoming an actor. After making his debut, he gained the popularity that is on par with any idol singer.

2. Kim Min Jae

Actor Kim Min Jae is most recognized for his role for the younger version of the Grimripper in the drama 'Goblin'. He was praised for his acting skill in that popular drama. However, he had once caught the attention of viewers with his rapping skills in Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 4'.

Kim Min Jae trained as an idol group trainee for four years but found the joy in acting when he came across an acting class. That is when he changed his career path.

3. Kim Min Suk

Recently, he became the hero who apprehended a hidden camera criminal. Actor Kim Min Suk once revealed in an interview that he was actually preparing to become an idol singer. he claimed there were many difficulties while preparing to become an idol. Then he made the audition for the tvN teen drama 'Flower Band' and began unfolding his career in the film industry.

4. Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop was living in Canada when he was cast into JYP Entertainment then made his way to Korea. He revealed that he had lived with the members of GOT7 while being a trainee. He was a trainee for three years but decided to change career paths when he constantly felt his shortcomings.

5. Shin Ye Eun

She's a rookie actress who made her appearance on the screen through the web drama 'Eighteen'. She actually was a trainee at JYP Entertainment before being cast on to the drama. As expected of a trainee, Shin Ye Eun showed off exceptional talent in singing and dancing in various TV programs.

6. Lee Joo Bin

With idol-like visuals, many aren't surprised that actress Lee Joo Bin had also once been an idol trainee. It was revealed that she was a trainee with the girl group Rainbow. However, she contemplated if that path was right for her as she trained for four years. Then she made her career change in being an actress. Since then, she has appeared in various dramas as supporting characters.