[FIRST LOOK] 'BTS Universe Story' Set To Exceed Already High Expectations

After a very long wait, ARMY worldwide are gearing up for the release of BTS Universe Story available on iOS and Android devices. BTS Universe Story is the second collaboration between Netmarble and BTS and follows the success of the widely popular BTS WORLD mobile game. This app, however, will be extremely different from the first game. BTS Universe Story will officially go live at 11 AM KST on September 24 (that’s 10 pm EST on Wednesday, September 23 for those of you who need help with time conversion!) and is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

BTS Universe Story features 3D scanned BTS Universe characters and allows players to navigate the widely popular and existing storyline of the BU or BTS Universe that got its humble beginnings in the 2015 MV for "I Need U". The game doesn’t stop there and allows players to further BTS' adventures by creating their own unique stories to share with other players; giving way to a one-of-a-kind alternate universe and community. From zombies to detectives to bodyguards, ARMY can create any BTS universe they desire.

Players will enjoy this interactive social game while learning the basics of game development through stories within the game and these user-created paths will lead to different storyline outcomes. The game has a preset variety of stories based on the BTS Universe, but ARMY additionally has the option to play on a “Story Creation” mode that allows for the creativity of all kinds with the app’s extensive in-game production tools and customizations. “Story Playthrough” also allows the user even more customization as they navigate through the universes available on the app.

For fashion enthusiasts, the game also includes a “Collection” mode that allows players to collect clothing and accessories as they navigate the storylines in the BU. These clothes are then available to customize the members. You can even select your favorite styles of clothing and open up the app’s unique “Augmented Reality” feature to take a photo with a 3D version of your favorite member! BTS Universe Story’s “Augmented Reality” feature allows you the ability to take photos and videos alongside a 3D rendering of your favorite idol and if that weren’t enough, you can even become your favorite member! You read that right!

In celebration of the launch, Netmarble has announced a 7-day daily check-in event with a reward of 30 Jewels! In addition, players can receive various in-game rewards such as a Logo T-Shirt or a Story Creation Theme for creating a Story that’s well-liked by other members of the BU community. Players who pre-register will also receive a Special Selector reward for a costume set for one member of the group!

For more information on BTS Universe Story, please visit the official site or follow BTS Universe Story on Twitter and YouTube.