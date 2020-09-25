Former Highlight member Junhyung to serve as public service worker after knee surgery

Former Highlight member Junhyung is serving as a public service worker after his knee surgery.



On September 25, reports revealed Junhyung has been serving as a public service worker since this past June 15 after undergoing surgery for a knee injury he got during training. He enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in April of last year.



Junhyung made his debut as a member of the group B2ST in 2009, and then the group changed their name to Highlight in 2017. The rapper officially left the group in March of 2019 after reports of his involvement in Jung Joon Young's hidden camera controversy.



Stay tuned for updates on Junhyung.