BLACKPINK reveal an icy teaser poster of Rosé for 'The Album'

BLACKPINK's last member Rosé is here with an icy cold stare to captivate all of her fans, in preparation for the release of 'The Album'!

As Rosé's teaser poster indicates below, BLACKPINK's comeback with their 1st full album is coming up next week on October 2 at 12 AM EST. The girls have not released specific details including a tracklist or production credits yet, but the album is expected to include BLACKPINK's previous pre-releases, "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" feat. Selena Gomez.

What do you think of Rosé's latest teaser poster?