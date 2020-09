Baekho has been chosen as the model for a hair care brand.

He'll be the face of 'The Wood', and with the announcement of his endorsement, 'The Wood' has released 4 photos - two showing his softer side, and two showing his wilder side. 'The Wood' is Baekho's first solo endorsement, as his previous endorsements were with the rest of NU'EST as a group.

Which photo is your favorite?