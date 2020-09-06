D-Crunch's Hyunwoo gets injured while preparing for comeback

D-Crunch's Hyunwoo has been injured.

Their label said, "D-Crunch's Hyunwoo will be halting all promotions for the time being because of a back injury. While preparing for their new album, Hyunwoo's back pains, which he had for a while, got worse, so he went in for a detailed check-up. The hospital told us that it was not a bad injury but he should refrain from too much movement and wait for progress as he gets treatment. We believed that Hyunwoo's health was first and foremost, and after many talks and considerations, we decided that he would be taking an indefinite break. Hyunwoo will not be participating in events for D-Crunch's new mini-album. Until Hyunwoo is recovered, D-Crunch will promote as 8 members. We promise that he will regain his health soon and come back to fans. We will do our best for the health of our artist."

D-Crunch is planning to come back soon. Get well soon, Hyunwoo.