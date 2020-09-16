B1A4 preparing for their first comeback since CNU's return from mandatory service

On September 17, B1A4's label WM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "B1A4 are preparing for a comeback some time in late-October."

This will mark B1A4's first official comeback in approximately 3 years, since the release of their 7th mini album 'Rollin''. The comeback also signifies B1A4's new start as 3-members, as well as the team's first music release since CNU's return from mandatory military service just last month.

Meanwhile, B1A4 originally debuted as a 5-member group in 2011 with their 1st mini album, 'Let's Fly'.

