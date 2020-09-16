5

Posted by beansss

B1A4 preparing for their first comeback since CNU's return from mandatory service

On September 17, B1A4's label WM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "B1A4 are preparing for a comeback some time in late-October."

This will mark B1A4's first official comeback in approximately 3 years, since the release of their 7th mini album 'Rollin''. The comeback also signifies B1A4's new start as 3-members, as well as the team's first music release since CNU's return from mandatory military service just last month. 

Meanwhile, B1A4 originally debuted as a 5-member group in 2011 with their 1st mini album, 'Let's Fly'. 

