ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha reveal 'Fade In' teaser images for 'IN-OUT'

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have released their 'Fade In' teaser images for 'IN-OUT'.



After their darker 'Fade Out' concept teasers, Moonbin and Sanha are revealing a lighter look. The duo are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their mini album 'IN-OUT' and title song "Bad Idea" drop on September 14 KST.



Check out Moonbin and Sanha's 'Fade In' teaser images below!

