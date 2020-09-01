22

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha reveal 'Fade In' teaser images for 'IN-OUT'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have released their 'Fade In' teaser images for 'IN-OUT'.

After their darker 'Fade Out' concept teasers, Moonbin and Sanha are revealing a lighter look. The duo are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their mini album 'IN-OUT' and title song "Bad Idea" drop on September 14 KST.

Check out Moonbin and Sanha's 'Fade In' teaser images below!

3

brideofchani4,028 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

moonbin is so fine my soul is weeping

i meet a lot guys but when will i meet a moonbin? WHEN

