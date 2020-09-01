Super Junior D&E unveil 'Bad Blood' album highlight medley

Super Junior D&E have unveiled their album highlight medley for 'Bad Blood'.



The album teaser above gives a preview of their title song "B.A.D", "Contact", "To you, Tomorrow", "Change", and "Off Line". 'Bad Blood' is set to drop on September 3, and the Super Junior unit are taking on a bad boy concept for their return.



Listen to the 'Bad Blood' highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.