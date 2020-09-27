American version of Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice' is #1 in ratings

The American version of 'I Can See Your Voice' is raking in positive reviews.

The show, originally on Mnet, was bought boy FOX. It aired its first episode on the 23rd, which ranked #1 for the time slot. 4.6 million people watched the first episode. It was also showered with praises from media such as 'Guardian' and 'Variety'.

Even more meaningfully, CP Lee Sun Young from the Mnet show participated in the FOX version as the Executive Producer. The show was tweaked to fit the Western format of having ads in the middle, and has a different reward, but the main points of the show have stayed the same.



Did you watch the FOX version?

