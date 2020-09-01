All 7 BTS members relay their thoughts after 'Dynamite's successful Billboard 'Hot 100' debut

On September 1, all 7 members of BTS relayed their thoughts and reactions through their label Big Hit Entertainment, after their single "Dynamite" successfully debuted at #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'.



First up was leader RM, who said, "It's unbelievable, like I'm still dreaming. I want to thank the composers for creating such a great song for us, and I believe that all of our achievements were made together with the help of ARMYs. We are always and ever thankful. We will do our best to repay the love with good music."

Jin relayed next, "'Dynamite' was a song which originally started out as pure, honest song we could enjoy with our fans, so to achieve such an unimaginable feat like #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart is just a shock and a delight. I believe that we earned this with our fans. Thank you all so much."

Next was SUGA, who remarked, "I'm a little shaken and I can't believe that we hit #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart. When we were asked about our goals, I would say #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart, and it feels amazing to have my dream come true. I want to thank all ARMYs who made it possible for it to not stop at just a dream. I won't rest and will continue to work even harder."





j-hope added on, "I can't tell dreams from reality apart right now. I've never felt like this before in my life, so there are a lot of difficult emotions that I can't portray into words getting all mixed up. I'm just thankful toward the fans. I started out because I liked to dance and I liked music, and I could never have imagined that we could become a team who hits #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart. I'm overwhelmed because it feels like our team's sincerity got through. I want to share all of the honor with the fans."





Jimin went next with, "'Dynamite' was a song that we released because we wanted to provide a small sense of healing and comfort to someone, not because we wanted to set achievements. Suddenly, we heard the amazing news that we ranked #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart, and I was beyond happy and thankful that I cannot express it all in words. I want to thank our members for working hard together and having strength, and I want to sincerely thank all of the fans who love and support us. I will do my best so that our fans can witness an even better version of us, and they can also enjoy even greater masterpieces."

V commented, "All singers dream of it, but I never thought we would earn #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart. I didn't believe it at first, and was surprised out of my wits when I saw the evidence for myself. Thanks to ARMYs, another one of BTS's dreams has been fulfilled. I want to thank everyone, and I will work harder from now on."

Finally, Jungkook wrapped up with, "When I heard that we ranked #1 on the 'Hot 100' chart, it was like a dream and one of the happiest moments of my life. Thank you to all ARMYs out there. I then became curious as to where exactly the limit lies in BTS and ARMYs' potential, and I felt that I wanted to continue going forward, taking on challenges, and working harder. Once again, I want to thank ARMYs for believing in us and supporting us."

