TREASURE to try and create their own, unique characters in collaboration with 'Line Friends'

Rookie boy group TREASURE is next up to open up their very own 'TREASURE Studio', in collaboration with 'Line Friends'!

Through 'TREASURE Studio', the rookie boy group members will attempt to design their very own, unique characters to join the popular 'Line Friends' character line. Earlier this years, girl group ITZY also set out with their own series, 'ITZY's Creative Academy'.

Look forward to episodes of 'TREASURE Studio' in collaboration with 'Line Friends', starting this September 4!