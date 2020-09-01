10

1

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE to try and create their own, unique characters in collaboration with 'Line Friends'

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group TREASURE is next up to open up their very own 'TREASURE Studio', in collaboration with 'Line Friends'!

Through 'TREASURE Studio', the rookie boy group members will attempt to design their very own, unique characters to join the popular 'Line Friends' character line. Earlier this years, girl group ITZY also set out with their own series, 'ITZY's Creative Academy'.

Look forward to episodes of 'TREASURE Studio' in collaboration with 'Line Friends', starting this September 4!

  1. TREASURE
1 1,071 Share 91% Upvoted

2

kxk6,292 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

this will be so fun! im so glad YG bagged this collab

Share
misc.
Here are the most popular K-pop idols in Japan
11 hours ago   37   26,837

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND