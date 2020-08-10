Yulhee talks about her children and reveals heart-aching news about her twins

Recently, former LABOUM member Yulhee spoke with her fans about her motherhood after becoming a mom at the age of twenty.



On August 9th, Yulhee communicated with her fans through Instagram stories and held a Q&A session.





One fan asked, "How many kgs were your twins when they were born? I'm scared because I gave premature birth and my baby is 2.08kg (4.6 lbs)." Yulhee replied, "Ah Rin was 2.7 kg (6 lbs) and Ah Yoon was 2.4 kg (5.3 lbs)."







Yulhee then continued to speak about something she had never revealed before. Yulhee stated, "Actually, Ah Yoon has an illness ever since birth. We are still keeping close eyes on her." Yulhee added, "She's growing well and I think she's overcoming it really well. Babies are stronger than we think. Don't worry too much and give them lots of love."

Yulhee also stated that her husband Kim Minhwan has helped her a lot through her pregnancy and she wants to freely travel to places with her son, Ja Yul.

Meanwhile, Yulhee got married to F.T. Island's Minhwan back in 2018 and gave birth to a son the same year. They also had their twins back in February of this year.

