YG Entertainment's new boy group TREASURE is preparing for their official debut releasing their 'D-1' teaser poster

There is only one day left until the debut of YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE. On August 6th KST, TREASURE has unveiled another teaser poster counting down to their upcoming debut.

The teaser poster is titled 'D-1' marking only one day until the official debut of the new boy group. In the teaser poster, all members stare into the camera with confidence as they are dressed in various casual clothing.

They will be making their debut with a single album titled 'The First Step: Chapter One' on August 7th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more teasers until their debut!