'Itaewon Class' actor Ahn Bo Hyun reportedly cast as lead of upcoming Netflix series 'Nemesis'

'Itaewon Class' actor Ahn Bo Hyun has been reportedly cast as the lead of the upcoming Netflix series 'Nemesis'.



On August 5, reports revealed, "Ahn Bo Hyun is becoming a detective in Netflix's upcoming film 'Nemesis'." If cast, he'll be taking on the role of promising national judo player Jeon Pil Do, who becomes a detective. He's described as a handsome, macho man who's grumpy on the outside but has an incredibly soft heart. Despite his promising talent in judo, he decides to become a detective to enact revenge.



The drama series, which was previously titled 'Undercover', will follow a woman who goes undercover to enact revenge and a detective who falls in love with her. As previously reported, actress Han So Hwee of 'The World of the Married' is in talks to play the female lead.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Nemesis'.

