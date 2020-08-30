WM Entertainment drops promotional images of Oh My Girl, B1A4, and ONF for upcoming 'HELLO! WM ONTACT LIVE' online concert

WM Entertainment's agency-wide online concert is coming soon!

On August 30 KST, the agency revealed promotional posters for 'HELLO! WM ONTACT LIVE' featuring WM Entertainment artists Oh My Girl, B1A4, and ONF, all of whom will be participating in the family concert event. In the images, each group is seen posing in a typical family portrait style, complete with fresh white tops, light denim, and sneakers, adding a casual 'family unit' vibe to the upcoming concert's concept.

Meanwhile, 'HELLO! WM ONTACT LIVE' will air through VLIVE on September 4 at 9 PM KST.

Check out the promotional images below!