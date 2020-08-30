Artist Junggi Kim brings 'Tiger Inside' concept to life in SuperM's new art film teaser

SuperM is only a couple days away from the release of their latest single "Tiger Inside"!





On August 30 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled an art film teaser for the release that features artist Junggi Kim. In the clip, he is seen using an ink brush to illustrate the concept of the single. By the end of the video, he has painted a gorgeous scene, with each SuperM member in his own separate section of the mural, surrounded by the company of tigers.

"Tiger Inside" is a part of SuperM's full-length album project 'Super One,' and will be released on September 1 at 1 PM KST (September 1 at midnight EST, August 31 at 9 PM PST).





Check out the art film above, and stay tuned for this exciting release!