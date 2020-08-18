Wendy trends worldwide on Twitter as fans ecstatically welcome her back after her injury

On August 19th at midnight KST, SM Entertainment revealed the teaser photos of Red Velvet as they take on BoA's "Milky Way" for the special project in celebration of the artist's twentieth anniversary.

As soon as the photos of Red Velvet were released, fans all across the globe could not hide their joy as they saw the beautiful member Wendy in one of the individual photos.

Previously, Wendy had suffered major injuries while she was rehearsing at the 'SBS Gayo Daejeon' back in 2019. Many fan were worried and concerned about the artist's health as SM Entertainment announced that Red Velvet would not take part in the 2019 event.

As 2020 came around, it was announced that Wendy was still recovering from her injuries as SM Entertainment updated fans on Wendy's recovery process. The period of Wendy's recovery became prolonged and was longer than what fans have hoped for.

Many fans began to wonder when Wendy would be able to make a comeback. In particular, when SM Entertainment revealed the special project for BoA's twentieth-anniversary fans were excited to see Red Velvet in the lineup of participating artists. However, fans were also anxiously wondering if Wendy would be included in this project.

On August 19th, the teaser photos for Red Velvet's cover of BoA's "Milky Way" was revealed. To some fans pleasant surprise, member Wendy showed up looking as dazzling and beautiful as ever. Many fans were happy and ecstatic to see the member as they took to social media such as Twitter to express their joy.

Within a few hours, Wendy trended worldwide on Twitter as #WeMissedYouWendy and #WelcomeBackWendy were tagged by fans all over the globe.





words can't describe how happy i am right now. seeing this teaser pic of her, knowing that she's back singing at the recording room, doing what she loves the most.... after 8 months of waiting, she's finally here 🥺💙#Milky_Way #WeMissedYouWendy pic.twitter.com/PLTT1twxbS — tita ミ✰ (@joyisthetics) August 18, 2020

2020 officially started at 12:02 am KST on August 19 #WeMissedYouWendy 💙 pic.twitter.com/fmDsTmkajJ — WENDY 손승완 Station 💙 (@SSWstation) August 18, 2020

Fans of Red Velvet welcomed the member with open arms as they missed her during the period of absence. They were glad and happy to see their beloved girl group promote as a whole once again. Korean fans also welcomed back the member as they commented saying they have missed her and her absence left an immense hole in their hearts.

Netizens' commented:

"We missed you so much, Wendy."

"Hope you are completely healed without any side effects."



"It's nice to see you back healthy."



"Don't be sick or hurt again, it hurts our hearts."

"This is Wendy recently right? It's not the photos they took before right? I'm so happy she's back safe and healthy. I missed you."



"Oh, Wendy's back! I'm not ReVeLuv but I'm still glad to see her back. When the incident happened I got so mad! hope that doesn't happen again."



"Wendy, you suffered so much but I'm so glad to hear this good news."

