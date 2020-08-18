[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] DREAMCATCHER - '[Dystopia: Lose Myself]'

This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.





Track List:

1. Intro

2. BOCA

3. Break The Wall

4. Can't get you out of my mind

5. Dear

6. BOCA - Instrumental

[Dystopia: Lose Myself] is the rock girl group, DREAMCATCHER's newest album release. The seven-piece is once again promoting as a six-piece due to member, Handong, being stuck in China due to her Wuhan passport. The group stays true to their rock and heavy metal origins this release, while majorly appealing to the mainstream scene and popular sound. DREAMCATCHER's title track, "BOCA" combines many genres of sound to create a soundscape unique to the group.

The album has a dramatic intro track that grabs the listener's attention and focuses them to anticipate title track, "BOCA". The intro is just the right mix of haunting and electronic to indicate that tracklisting was deliberately done. DREAMCATCHER has always utilized the same rock-based sound, but since their last comeback, it seems their producers have been willing to toe the boundaries of their previous sounds and expand on some new pop-focused elements. "BOCA" showcases all of the group's newly expanded abilities and offers us their signature rock sound with a palatable showcase of modern pop talent.

This group is not a group that is afraid to sing live, and we can hear those crystalline vocals in every other song on the album. Frankly, every member of this group could leave and thrive as the main vocal in another more popular group, but I'm glad DREAMCATCHER continues to promote as a unit, because of the quality of their fanbase and performances is phenomenal as a result. For fans of the group's classic metal-inspired sound, track 3, "Break The Wall" doesn't miss a bit of the loud guitars and powerful rock progression.



For those who love a good electronic drop with festival-inspired EDM progression, track 4, "Can't get you out of my mind" gives a good attempt at a more mainstream-focused sound. Though the EDM progression is a little dated and is more reminiscent of a Dance Dance Revolution song, the attempt is there, and this could be indicative of a long career in the industry for the group as they learn to adapt without losing a sense of self. Lastly, track 5 is the first time I've really heard an 'unplugged' DREAMCATCHER song, and I'm in shock of the talent the group holds. Dear is the wildcard of this album that took me by surprise, and I dub it the must-listen of the entire release. The ballad style took me by surprise, but showcases the individual talent so spectacularly!

MV REVIEW

"BOCA" has a dance move that marks itself effortlessly as the point part in the dance, even the teaser consisted of seeing that part! Moreover, the MV carried over all the teaser images perfectly and showcased the juxtaposition of light and dark with the girls portraying either a sense of innocence or darkness. I'm glad that the MV looked high budget to complement such a phenomenal song. The way the editing worked to showcase the differences between the softness and intensity of the song, performance, and concept was near perfection on the MV part.



"BOCA" has given me a reason to revisit DREAMCATCHER. The group's entire release, [Dystopia: Lose Yourself] took me by surprise and quickly has crawled its way into one of the most creatively charged and intriguingly addictive releases of 2020.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 9.0





Album Production…...10

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...9

Album Score: 9.0





Overall: 9.0