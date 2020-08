VICTON's Seungwoo has turned up the heat with another batch of sexy, moody teaser images for his upcoming solo debut mini album, 'Fame'!

For this latest set of concept images, Seungwoo captivates fans with glimpses of his sleek shoulders and toned abs, topping it all off with his icy, charismatic gaze shrouded in red light.

Seungwoo's 1st solo mini album 'Fame', as well as his title track "Sacrifice", will be out this August 10 at 6 PM KST.