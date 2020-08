D-1 until B1A4's Sandeul returns with his new mini album, 'My Little Thought EP.1'!

Ahead of his full mini album release, Sandeul has revealed a groovy and nostalgic MV teaser for his upcoming title track, "Summer Day Summer Night". The teaser contains breathtaking views of the ocean from Jeju island, alongside memories spent with a special someone.

Be on the lookout for Sandeul's full solo comeback this August 5 at 6 PM KST, with 'My Little Thought EP.1'!