VICTON's Sejun puts up crosses and holds a Bible during live stream?

VICTON's Sejun put up crosses and held a Bible during a recent live stream.



On August 2, Sejun held a Naver 'V Live' stream to read scary stories to fans. After starting his stream, the VICTON member held up a Bible and told fans, "I prepared a great item," revealing to fans that the Bible, a special doll, and crosses would protect him from anything evil.



He expressed, "I'm one of those idols who can't listen to scary stories." When one of his fans wrote that there was something outside the door, Sejun commented, "Every time you tell scary stories, fans say that. I'll never be scared because I'll destroy them all."



However, his fan was telling him the truth because someone came in, and Sejun was obviously shocked. It was only his fellow VICTON member Seungsik. Sejun expressed, "I will never do scary story content next time. I'm so scared."



Fans responded, "I've never seen an idol reading a Bible on 'V Live'," "It's so funny because it's a face that comes out when I'm really surprised," and "Sejun will cry if I open the door one more time."

