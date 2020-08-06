TWICE's Jungyeon to perform sitting during upcoming online concert 'World In A Day'

On August 6, JYP Entertainment notified fans regarding TWICE member Jungyeon's participation in the girl group's upcoming online concert, 'World In A Day'.

The label stated, "Due to Jungyeon's current health issues, she must unavoidably participate in the performances sitting in a chair during 'Beyond Live - TWICE: World In A Day'. We ask fans for their generous understanding, as this decision was reached after considering Jungyeon's strong wishes to greet fans during these difficult times. We will do our best to ensure Jungyeon's speedy recovery. Thank you."

Meanwhile, TWICE will be holding their first online concert 'Beyond Live - TWICE: World In A Day' this August 9 at 3 PM KST.

Get well soon, Jungyeon!