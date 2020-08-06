12

Mina clarifies her concerning SNS post + answers netizens' questions about why she unfollowed other AOA members

Some time after a concerning photo of her wrist stitches and confessing to attempting self-harm in an earlier SNS post, former AOA member/actress Mina has decided to respond to the floods of questions from fans and netizens alike regarding her past bullying controversy. 

First, Mina clarified, "I didn't try to take my own life earlier today. This was from about a month ago? That was when I did that to myself after those messages with an FNC representative." 

Next, Mina decided to open up about the numerous questions and speculations surrounding her past bullying controversy in AOA. Read her post below (names are filled in for clarification purposes, but no first names were mentioned in Mina's original post):

"There are many people who send me DMs, asking why I unfollowed the members, asking me about the AOA members, cursing at me, telling me to explain myself, etc. I will answer everything. Because I don't think I've done anything to deserve any cursing.. 

First, I think that you all know about Shin Jimin unnie's controversy. Her best friend Kim [Seolhyun], even though she was Shin unnie's best friend Kim never once agreed or joined in when Shin unnie cursed at me or talked trash about me. I've always considered Kim as a good person, but I wasn't able to grow closer to Kim solely due to the fact that she was Shin unnie's best friend; however I also shared sincere words with her about her own troubles. That doesn't change the fact that all of the members knew very well what a hard time I was having because of Shin unnie. At the end, Kim said to me that it didn't matter to her either way, and that she just hated this whole situation. In my perspective, she was another apathetic bystander, and so her words disappointed me. 

The other Kim [Chanmi], on the day that everyone came over with Jimin unnie to 'apologize', asked me, 'Did you have any good memories?'. She's very young. So she just let everything happen around her, whether it was scolding or whatever. I know she's still young but I honestly don't understand the point of what she asked me that day. In front of me, she says bad things about Shin unnie. But behind my back, she does what she needs to do to appease Shin unnie and seeing her like that, sure it's what you need to do to survive in society but from my perspective I couldn't understand it and it all seemed insincere. 

Seo [Yuna] unnie sincerely cherished me as her dongsaeng, that much is true, but no one dared to stand up for me in front of Jimin unnie. 

My friend Shin [Hyejeong], she was the one who said to Jimin, 'Why don't you remember, I remember it all'. She was also the one who turned to me and said, 'If you want to receive an apology, then make sure you get a proper apology'. But how can I when the other person refuses to apologize properly. 

In my perspective, I think you guys are right, they are all apathetic bystanders. To me, especially the Kim's [Seolhyun & Chanmi] were apathetic to the situation, and so I unfollowed them first. Afterward, I think I wanted to gradually erase all of my memories of AOA so I unfollowed everyone. I'm not trying to ask anyone to understand me, I'm not saying stop sending me DMs, I just wanted to write down my honest thoughts."

저 지금 자살시도 한거 아니구요 한 한달정도 전쯤에? FNC관계자랑 연락하다가 한 행동입니다 아 그리고 디엠으로 멤버들과 왜 언팔을 했는지 물어보시거나 욕을 하시거나 해명을 해달라고 하시는 분들이 많은데 그것도 네 말씀해드릴께요 제가 욕 먹을 행동 한건 아닌거 같아서요.. 우선 신지민 언니 사건은 다들 아시니까 이해 하실꺼고 절친 김씨는 저 신씨 언니가 김씨 욕하고 험담처럼 이야기 할때도 동요한적 한번도 없습니다 오히려 저는 김씨를 원래 되게 아꼈던 친구였는데 신씨의 절친이라는 이유만으로 다가가지는 못하다가 걱정이 되서 진심어린 조언도 해주고 진심으로 걱정했었는데 당연히 제가 신씨 언니때문에 힘들어했던거 모든 멤버가 알고 있었고 끝에 이야기 나눌때 김씨는 자기는 아무렇게나 되도 상관이 없고 그냥 이 상황이 싫다고 했었습니다 제 입장에서는 똑같은 방관자 였기도 하고 그 말도 서운했었구요 다른 김씨 동생은 마지막 다같이 신지민언니랑 사과 같지도 않은 사과 하러 온다고 왔을때 그때 한다는 질문이 좋았던 추억은? 이라고 묻더군요 어려요 그 친구. 그래서 잔소리를 하든 뭘 하든 냅뒀었고 어린거 알지만 도무지 그 소리는 뭔 소리인지 모르겠더군요 앞에서는 그 언니 욕. 뒤에서는 그 언니 잘 맞춰주고 저는 이런 모습 물론 어찌보면 사회생활 하는거지만 잘 못하는 저로써는 진정성이 없어보였구 이해는 못했어요 그리고 서 언니는 절 진심으로 아껴주고 생각해준건 맞지만 그 아무도 신지민 언니 앞에서 누구 하나 나서 준 사람 없습니다 신 친구 그나마 언니에게 왜 기억을 못해 나도 알고 다 아는데 그리고 저보고도 사과 받을거면 똑바로 받으라고 하더군요 근데 사과를 제대로 해야지 말이죠 그냥 제 눈에는 맞아요 누가 방관자라는 단어를 많이 쓰던데 김씨 친구들은 충분히 특히나 절친 그 친구는 충분히 방관자라고 제 입장에서는 생각이 들어서 팔로우를 제일 먼저 끊었고, 나중에는 AOA의 기억을 점점 지우고 싶어서 다 끊었습니다 이 이유를 통해서 이해해달라는 말도 아니고 디엠 보내지 말라는 것도 아니고 이제는 제 입장 제 생각 그냥 솔직하게 말하고 싶어서 적었습니다

  1. AOA
  2. Mina
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

She should try seeking professional help instead of doing social media, posting months old scar photos and stuff :/ This slowly comes off as attention seeking and I don't think that's helpful in her current overall state.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

Sorry but what she's doing right now isn't OK

