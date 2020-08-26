Top actors Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, & Bae Doo Na confirmed to work with Palme d'Or winner Kore-eda Hirokazu in new blockbuster film

Celebrated Japanese film director Kore-eda Hirokazu will be working on his first ever Korean production, currently titled 'Broker' (working title).



Most well-known for his works like 'Shoplifters' (2018, Palme d'Or), 'Like Father, Like Son' (2013, Cannes Jury Prize), and more, director Kore-eda Hirokazu has been working on his new original scenario 'Broker' for the past five years in preparation for his first Korean film project. The upcoming blockbuster will be produced by Zip Cinema ('#Alive', 'Master', 'Default', etc) with its primary investor CJ ENM. The story revolves around individuals as their lives become intertwined around a mysterious 'Baby Box', a box where individuals without any means to raise a child may deposit the baby into the box anonymously.

Working alongside Kore-eda Hirokazu in 'Broker' is a top class cast made up of Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, and Bae Doo Na. A actress Bae Doo Na has worked with Kore-eda Hirokazu in the past for his film 'Air Doll', while Song Kang Ho and Kang Dong Won will be working with each other a second time after 'Secret Reunion'.

Filming for Kore-eda Hirokazu's 'Broker' is expected to begin some time in 2021.

