The best idol songs from 2017 picked by netizens

Recently, a netizen suggested on an online community that the best songs from idol groups were from 2017. Of course, these idols create the best and catchy songs of all time regardless of the year.

However, this netizen felt that the best idol songs were from 2017. So without further ado, here are some of the best-known idol songs from 2017 that netizens have picked to be the best.

The list is not in any particular order and includes only a few songs. Feel free to let us know what other songs from 2017 are also the best.

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Red Velvet's "Red Flavor" has become the summer song since 2017. With an upbeat and refreshing melody, many fans and netizens agree that with this song they feel they have taken a bite of summer. This song also made the name for Red Velvet as it became the song that most general public identifies Red Velvet with.

WINNER - Really Really

With a catchy melody singing "REALLY REALLY", this song from WINNER became an all-time favorite for many fans and netizens alike. WINNER's album 'Fate Number For' became critically acclaimed as it received much praise for songs such as "REALLY REALLY" and "Fool". Also, this album was the benchmark for the boy group as it was their first album released as a four-member group. Despite many netizens' worries, this album gained much popularity.

BTS - DNA

BTS is known as the worldwide superstars. Many say that the songs released in their 'Love Yourself' album series have brought them up to where they are now and also solidified their places as renowned artists. This song "DNA" received much love from fans globally with its electro-pop melody and witty lyrics.

Sunmi - Gashina

Sunmi made her way to the top as one of the best solo singers in Korea. However, before making her debut as a solo artist, many knew her from the group Wonder Girls. She had tried countless times to shed her girly image as she made new attempts at music.

However, Gashina has become the song to have Sunmi make her way to the top as the song highlights both the sensual feminine charms as well as Sunmi's powerful vocals.

BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last

BLACKPINK has been receiving much love as one of the best girl groups in Korea. They took the world by storm as they debuted with the songs "Boombayah" and "Whistle". Some netizens wondered if this girl group can keep up with their popularity but BLACKPINK proved the netizens' doubts wrong as they made another hit song "As If It's Your Last".

Block B - Yesterday

Block B solidified their places as one of the best boy groups in Korea, as they released catchy songs and tried various musical genres since their debut. Mostly known as being a hip-hop group with a strong and powerful image, the group showed their various charms and talent as they expanded their musical profiles. The song "Yesterday" received much love from fans and netizens with its cheerful, catchy tune.

Let us know if there are any other songs from 2017 that have left a strong impression!