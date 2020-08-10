Weeekly keeps promise with fans by releasing fun cover of Seventeen's 'Very Nice'

Weeekly has released a special cover of Seventeen's "Very Nice"!





The video, which was shared through the group's official social media channels on August 9 KST, was made in response to a request made by over 30,000 of their fans who participated a 1theK poll which asked fans to vote on which Seventeen song Weeekly should cover.



Not only did Weeekly learn the song's originally choreography for the video, but they also surprised fans by recording their own version of the song.





Meanwhile, Weeekly is Play M's latest girl group, who debuted on June 30 with the single "Tag Me."

Check out the video above!