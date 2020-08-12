Lee Jung Jae reveals why Yoo Jae Suk had to carry him on his back

Lee Jung Jae revealed why Yoo Jae Suk had to carry him on his back.



On the August 12th broadcast of 'Cultwo Show', 'Deliver Us from Evil' co-stars Lee Jung Jae and Park Jung Min featured as guests. One listener called in and shared, "I saw Lee Jung Jae drunk on the back of Yoo Jae Suk. He was disheveled, but he still looked cool." The actor then revealed he and Yoo Jae Suk were military buddies, and they both were close enough to take care of each other when they drink too much.



Lee Jung Jae also discussed his stunts for the upcoming film, stating, "I filmed most of the action scenes without a stuntman. Park Jung Min and I completed a lot of the scenes ourselves. We rehearsed a lot with the martial arts team to reduce accidents. Everyone worked really hard. If something was different than what was rehearsed, we could get into an accident, so we tried to match our movements as much as possible."



He added, "I still got majorly injured. My shoulder rotator cuff tore."



'Deliver Us from Evil' premiered on August 5 KST.



