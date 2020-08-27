17

2

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Stray Kids' 'God's Menu' MV hits 100 million views!

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids' latest title song "God's Menu" MV has hit 100 million views on YouTube!

On August 28 KST, the MV for Stray Kids' title song from their album 'GO生'. Released on June 17, the MV has reached this milestone in just over two months. When it had reached 50 million views, the group also treated fans with a special MV for their B-side track "Blueprint".

"God's Menu" is a powerful dance number with an interesting cooking concept. In related news, the JYP boy group will be back with their 1st album repackage titled 'IN生'. 

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

 




  1. Stray Kids
2

Armnedzr33 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

congratulation, good job !

0

llamapie951 pt 26 seconds ago 0
26 seconds ago

STRAY KIDS EVERYWHERE AROUND THE WORLD <3

