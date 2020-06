Stray Kids have released a new MV for their B-side track.

On June 29 at midnight KST, the boy group from JYP Entertainment celebrated the 50 millionth view of "God's Menu" MV! As a special gift for their fans, Stray Kids revealed a new MV for "Blueprint", a track from their album 'GO'. In the MV, the boys awash in beautiful blue and white colors define summer as the play around by the shore.

What is your favorite track from Stray Kids' latest album?