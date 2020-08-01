Park Yoochun announces he will be returning with a new single album

Former singer/actor Park Yoochun announced his return with a new single album.



Back in July of 2019, Yoochun was sentenced to a 2-year period of house arrest on charges of illegal drug use, as well as a fine for his charges. Before his full sentencing, Yoochun held a press conference and announced that he would leave the entertainment industry if he were found guilty.

On July 31st, however, Yoochun announced he will be releasing a new album and is preparing for a fan sign event and a mini-concert in Thailand. Below is the full translation of his announcement on his official Instagram account.

"Hello. We would like to announce good news for the fans who have been long awaiting Park Yoochun's album. Currently, he is working on his new album and he will be returning soon with the new release. Moreover, he will be hosting a fan sign event and a mini-concert in Thailand so please look forward to those events as well. Please follow the below links for the details. Thank you."





