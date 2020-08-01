7

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Park Yoochun announces he will be returning with a new single album

Former singer/actor Park Yoochun announced his return with a new single album. 

Back in July of 2019, Yoochun was sentenced to a 2-year period of house arrest on charges of illegal drug use, as well as a fine for his charges. Before his full sentencing, Yoochun held a press conference and announced that he would leave the entertainment industry if he were found guilty.

On July 31st, however, Yoochun announced he will be releasing a new album and is preparing for a fan sign event and a mini-concert in Thailand. Below is the full translation of his announcement on his official Instagram account. 

"Hello. We would like to announce good news for the fans who have been long awaiting Park Yoochun's album. Currently, he is working on his new album and he will be returning soon with the new release. Moreover, he will be hosting a fan sign event and a mini-concert in Thailand so please look forward to those events as well. Please follow the below links for the details. Thank you." 


[🎉] พบกับการคัมแบคโซโล่อัลบั้ม & มินิคอนเสิร์ตในประเทศไทยของพัคยูชอน!! เพื่อเป็นการตอบแทนความรักของแฟนๆที่มีให้กับพัคยูชอนไม่เคยเปลี่ยนแปลง อีกไม่นานเขาคนนี้กำลังจะมีผลงานโซโล่อัลบั้มออกมาให้แฟนๆได้ฟังให้หายคิดถึงกันแล้ว อยากให้แฟนๆทุกคนเป็นกำลังใจและคอยติดตามการกลับมาพร้อมผลงานในครั้งนี้ด้วยนะคะ นอกจากการคัมแบคโซโล่อัลบั้มในครั้งนี้แล้ว ยังมีกิจกรรมงานแฟนไซน์ และมินิคอนเสิร์ตที่จะเกิดขึ้นในประเทศไทย เพื่อแฟนคลับของพัคยูชอนอีกด้วย รับรองว่างานนี้แฟนๆจะได้เจอกับหนุ่มคนนี้กันให้หายคิดถึงอย่างแน่นอน 📌สำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดตามได้เร็วๆนี้ที่ช่องทางต่างๆดังนี้ Facebook: www.facebook.com/9TheNumberNine Twitter: www.twitter.com/9thenumbernine Instagram: www.instagram.com/9thenumbernine #Parkyuchun #박유천 #พัคยูชอน ------------ [🎉] Comeback of Solo Album & Mini Concert in Thailand of Park Yu Chun!! In return for the love of Park Yu Chun's fans that have never changed, Park Yu Chun is about to release a single album for his fans. We'd like all the fans to encourage him and stay tuned for his comeback. Moreover in this time, there are also a Fan signing events and Mini concerts is preparing to held in Thailand for Park Yu Chun's fans too. We guarantee that his fans who missed him, will definitely love for sure. 📌For more details very soon, please follow The Number Nine's channel as follow; Facebook: www.facebook.com/9TheNumberNine Twitter: www.twitter.com/9thenumbernine Instagram: www.instagram.com/9thenumbernine #Parkyuchun #박유천 #พัคยูชอน

  1. Yoochun
Whether or not you like him or dislike him, it's clear that he must have a marketable following in Thailand. It's no secret that the majority of so many of his fan meets and releases have been in Thailand, so I guess his management thinks it's lucrative enough to keep him going. Perhaps they think it's worth enough to just keep his comebacks and such there, since he is most certainly done with any sort of work in South Korea due to his many scandals.

