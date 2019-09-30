Solo singer Ben confirms she's in a relationship with 'W Foundation' president

On October 1, solo artist Ben's agency Major Nine Entertainment confirmed media reports stating that she is currently in a relationship.

Earlier on this day, media outlets revealed that Ben has been in a relationship with president Lee Wook of humanitarian organization 'W Foundation' for approximately 3 months. Lee Wook has been a longtime fan of Ben's music, and the two reportedly met through acquaintances. It was also noted that Lee Wook did not hide his affection toward Ben and her newest music releases via his personal SNS, while Ben in turn was seen promoting the latest humanitarian campaigns by 'W Foundation'.

Regarding the two and their dating reports, representatives from Major Nine Entertainment responded, "It's true that Ben and Lee Wook recently started seeing each other. They are seeing each other with good feelings."







Meanwhile, Ben recently released OST Part. 9 for tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna', titled "Can You Hear Me?".

