Singer Baek Ji Young to head new female idol re-boot audition show, 'Miss Back'

According to media outlet reports on August 19, singer Baek Ji Young will be partnering up with MBN for a new audition program titled 'Miss Back'.

The program aims to bring back former girl group members who may have been beloved stars during the peak of their careers, but who are now all but forgotten by the general public. These former girl group members will have a chance to be re-booted under Baek Ji Young's guidance, kicking off a new leg of their entertainment careers.

Meanwhile, MBN's 'Miss Back' is expected to air some time later this year.

[UPDATE] MBN has now confirmed Baek Ji Young's participation as a producer and mentor in the upcoming girl group member re-boot program, 'Miss Back'. However, the broadcasting station has yet to confirm if 'Miss Back' is an audition program, or a variety program consisting of a different format.