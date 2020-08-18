13

Posted by beansss

WEi's Kim Yo Han drops handsome new teaser photos for 'No More'

WEi's Kim Yo Han has released a new set of teaser photos for his anticipated solo debut single!

Kim Yo Han's upcoming solo debut single "No More" is produced by hit singer/producer Zion.T, set for release this August 25. In his second set of "No More" concept images below, Kim Yo Han captivates fans with his heart-fluttering visuals, taking on a more serious mood from his earlier teasers. 

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han is also preparing for his upcoming debut as a member of 6-member boy group WEi some time later this year. 

