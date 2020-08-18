AKMU's Suhyun to sing the official Korea version of 'Reflection' for upcoming 'Mulan' premiere

On August 19, 'Walt Disney Korea' confirmed to media outlets that AKMU's Suhyun has been chosen as the OST singer for the official Korean version of "Reflection"!

Disney's upcoming live action film 'Mulan' is expected to premiere in theaters in Korea on September 10. Many Disney fans know that the most iconic OST number of 'Mulan' is the female lead's solo "Reflection". Legendary pop singer Christina Aguilera will be singing the official 2020 English version of the track for audiences in the U.S once again, and joining her as the official Korean version singer is AKMU's Suhyun!

Previously during JTBC's 'Begin Again Korea', Suhyun covered various Disney OSTs including "Reflection" as well as "Speechless", "Into The unknown", and more. Stay tuned for Suhyun's OST "Reflection" for Disney's live action 'Mulan', coming soon!