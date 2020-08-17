DONGKIZ reveals a longer 2nd MV teaser for upcoming single 'Beautiful'

DONGKIZ is continuing the countdown until their comeback!
On August 17 KST, the Dongyo Entertainment boy group unveiled a second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Beautiful." Longer than the original video teaser, fans can now get a closer look at the music video's concept, which plays as something of a dark action film cut with an exciting dance performance from the members.
Meanwhile, DONGKIZ's album '自我 (The Conscious)' is set for release on August 19.
Check out the teaser above!
Log in to comment