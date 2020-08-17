DONGKIZ reveals a longer 2nd MV teaser for upcoming single 'Beautiful'

DONGKIZ is continuing the countdown until their comeback!

On August 17 KST, the Dongyo Entertainment boy group unveiled a second music video teaser for their upcoming single "Beautiful." Longer than the original video teaser, fans can now get a closer look at the music video's concept, which plays as something of a dark action film cut with an exciting dance performance from the members.

Meanwhile, DONGKIZ's album '自我 (The Conscious)' is set for release on August 19.



Check out the teaser above!